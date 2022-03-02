Social media users amused with video of Ukrainian farmer ‘stealing’ Russian tank using tractor (VIDEO)

A video showing a Ukrainian farmer towing a Russian tank with his tractor has been circulating online. — Screen capture via Twitter/Arslon Xudosi

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — A video of a Ukrainian farmer towing a Russian tank with his tractor has left social media users amused amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The video was shared by researcher Arslon Xudosi on his Twitter on Monday and the tweet has been blowing up since.

Ukrainian tractor taking a Russian MT-LB. pic.twitter.com/WgJMx26Tb0 — Arslon Xudosi 🇺🇦 (@Arslon_Xudosi) February 27, 2022

In the six-second video, a Russian tank was seen being towed by the Ukrainian farmer on his tractor while another person in civilian clothing was seen catching up to it.

According to Daily Star, the tank in the video was believed to be a Russian MT-LB, a multi-purpose fully amphibious auxiliary armoured tracked vehicle from the Soviet-era which was introduced in the 1950’s.

The video was also retweeted by Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko who joked that the farmer had ‘stole’ the tank for scraps.

“A bit of humour before toughest talks: farmer steals tank.

“Scrap metal is very valuable in #Ukraine so people are very excited about all the money they can make by getting hold of enemy weapons #LoveUkraine,” Vasylenko wrote in her tweet.

A bit of humor before toughest talks: farmer steals tank. Scrap metal is very valuable in #Ukraine so people are very excited about all the money they can make by getting hold of enemy weapons #LoveUkraine pic.twitter.com/3refWo2Xkp — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) February 28, 2022

Xudosi’s tweet also sits well with other social media users as it has garnered over 14,000 likes and has been retweeted over 2,000 times with the video having amassed over 800,000 views.

“Stealing the enemy’s tank with a tractor is the most Slavic Guerrilla move I’ve ever heard about,” tweeted user SaltyFrenchBoi.

“This is what Ukrainian farmers do when Russians park their tanks in a no parking zone!” user mykpy tweeted.

“I’m convinced the Ukrainian people are the most gangster group of individuals I’ve ever seen,” tweeted user Tob_Zarley.

Other social media users also praised the Ukrainians for their determination amidst the Russian invasion.

“A Ukrainian towed away a Russian tank. The spirit of the Ukrainians in the face of this invasion is just incredible,” tweeted user Nance Devlin.

Meanwhile, another similar video has also been emerging online showing a tractor with a ‘Z’ marking on its side towing another Russian tank.

According to The New York Post, the ‘Z’ markings was seen to be painted on dozens of Russians military vehicles entering Ukraine and is speculated to be a ‘friend or foe’ marking.

Russia launched an unprovoked large-scale assault on Ukraine last week.

The invasion has been declared the largest conventional warfare operation in Europe since World War II.