UK woman left with massive swollen lips after undergoing dissolving fillers procedure (VIDEO)

Cleo Symes was left with swollen lips after having her fillers dissolved. — Picture from Facebook/ Cleo Symes

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — A UK woman was left with severely swollen lips after having her fillers dissolved.

Thankfully for Cleo Symes, 25, the swelling subsided after a few days, Daily Star reported.

Symes had got into the sticky situation as she wanted to put her pout back to normal by reversing her cosmetic treatments.

The Bournemouth in Dorset native shared a video of herself on TikTok unveiling her swollen lips to her boyfriend — and he certainly was not amused with her new look.

As she removed her face mask in the car, her partner Marshall Heath exclaimed: “What the f**k is that?”

Her followers were also left stunned by how big her lips were after the filler removal, as one told her: “You look like the Dolmio pasta sauce advert puppets.”

“That’s not normal you’ve had a reaction - they swell but not that much,” wrote another.

In another video, Symes shared a clip of the swelling subsiding.

“I have had five years’ worth of different practitioners’ fillers inside my lips, and it was just dissolving.”

“And maybe I had a slight reaction.”

In the clip, her lips were seen looking a much more normal size, but were significantly bruised.