Obese woman in UK gets paid RM8,000 monthly for videos showing how she gets stuck in tight situations

Danielle Birch claimed that she shares her videos simply for men to admire bigger women.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — An obese woman in the UK is drawing an income of £1,500 (RM8,491) monthly from people wanting to see footage of her getting stuck in tight situations.

Danielle Birch, who weighs 222 kilogrammes, uploads videos of her size 36 physique getting stuck in a series of doorways — as well as standing next to smaller people, Daily Star reported.

The 25-year-old, who lives in Plymouth, Devon charges between £2.90 (RM16) and £7.30 (RM41) per video and insists that her content is “non-pornographic”.

Birch claimed that she shares her videos simply for men to admire bigger women.

“There’s a lot of interest in seeing how my weight affects my daily life.”

“I used to wear baggy clothes to try and hide my weight but sharing my body online has boosted my confidence,” she said, adding that while she may not be everyone’s cup of tea but there are people out there who appreciate her body.

Birch charges £2.90 for five-minute videos which usually involve her trying on an outfit and for a 20-minute video, they pay £7.30.

“The longer ones might be a car tour, which would show how I fit into one and others might be me getting stuck in a doorway.”

“Another video could involve squashing a smaller man or sitting in a hot tub causing the water to overflow.”

Birch said her videos have helped other women to start loving their body but she was quick to add that she was not promoting obesity.

As her weight was affecting her mobility, Birch said she has started to reduce her calorie intake to 2,500 from 5,000 per day, adding that she would not want to stay this size forever.

“I know this weight isn’t healthy but at the moment, I am fine with no underlying medical conditions.”