Murdered Mexican journalist’s pet dog waits for her to return in front of their home

Chato waited for its owner Lourdes Maldonado Lopez’s return in front of her house at Tijuana, in the Mexican state of Baja California, not knowing Lopez had been assassinated Sunday. — Picture via Facebook/ Dev George

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — A dog in Mexico has been waiting for his owner’s return in front of the house not knowing the owner has been killed.

The pet, Chato, belonged to Mexican journalist, Lourdes Maldonado Lopez.

Lopez was shot in her car at the Las Villas neighbourhood of Tijuana, in the Mexican state of Baja California on Sunday, Mirror reported.

Lopez, who often looked after stray cats and dogs, was found dead by emergency services who responded to reports of gunshots in the area.

Her neighbours found it suspicious that her car was stationary with the engine on for 40 minutes.

Lopez’s red saloon car window was found riddled in bullets on the driver’s side.

No arrests have been made for the case which police have classified as murder.

It is unclear what will be Chato’s fate which was reportedly taken in by Lopez a few months ago.

He was spotted sitting outside Lopez’s home, which has been taped off by police.

According to the portal, Lopez told a press conference with Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2020 that she feared for her life.

“I come here to ask for support and labour justice, because I even fear for my life,” she reportedly said.

Lopez was the second journalist to be murdered in the state in less than a week, and the third to be murdered in Mexico this year.