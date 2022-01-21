Giant hypermarket watch: Whip up a simple coleslaw with 20 sen cabbage, RM1 lemons

You can do so much with cabbage and lemons in your pantry. ― Pictures from Unsplash

*This article is brought to you by Giant.

PETALING JAYA, Jan 21 ― The humble cabbage is one of the most underrated pantry ingredients but you can do so much with it, especially if you’re on a budget.

Throw some lemons into the equation and you’re set for quick and easy weeknight meals.

With just these two ingredients, you can whip up a simple slaw using shredded cabbage and a squeeze of lemon juice, a speedy stir-fry or even roast wedges of cabbage with a citrus touch.

As part of Giant’s Harga Lagi Rendah Lagi Lama (HLRLL) campaign which translates to ‘lower prices for longer’, the popular hypermarket is having further price reductions on lemons and cabbage this week.

Round cabbage is now only at 20 sen per 100grammes (was 27 sen per 100g) and lemons at RM1 each (was RM1.35 each).

The campaign features extended savings on more than 460 new products, helping Malaysians save up to 20 per cent on average.

The price drop campaign includes everyday essentials across selected fresh and grocery items to help Malaysians stretch their ringgit further amid tough times brought on by Covid-19.

From now until March 2022, Malay Mail will feature the best Giant HLRLL deals so be sure to check our website every Wednesday and Friday to help you save more on your grocery bill.