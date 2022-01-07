Premature baby in Brazil declared dead by doctors found alive by funeral director

The baby was born in the fifth month of pregnancy and weighed one kilogramme. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Police reports have been lodged against a hospital in Brazil for wrongly declaring a premature baby dead.

The baby was delivered by an 18-year-old woman at her home after she was sent back by medical personnel of a hospital at Rondonia who did not notice her pregnancy, The Mirror reported.

The mother was said to be unaware of her pregnancy and had gone to the hospital twice after feeling severe pain in her stomach.

According to her family, she was sent back home on both occasions by the medics, who reportedly did not notice that she was pregnant.

While at home, the pain started to increase and she delivered the baby without medical help.

The baby was born in the fifth month of pregnancy and weighed one kilogramme.

It was declared stillborn by doctors when they went to the hospital.

A funeral director, who was not identified, was then called to the hospital to take the baby's body and prepare it for the funeral.

A few hours later, while he was carrying out the procedures for the burial, he noticed that the baby sighed and that its heart was beating.

He immediately took the baby to hospital, and the newborn was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for treatment.

The baby’s health status is currently unclear.