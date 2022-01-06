Sexier styles, colourful creations: This year’s wedding gowns break with the classics

What bridal fashion trends are in store for 2022? — Picture courtesy of Denis Raev / Shutterstock via ETX Studio

NEW YORK, Jan 6 — Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases around the world, weddings are expected to pick up again in 2022, bringing with them a new set of bridal fashion trends. In search of extravagance and change, women are turning away from traditional dresses to embrace bolder, sexier styles, sometimes drawing inspiration from hit TV shows.

Are mermaid gowns or princess-style wedding dresses still the stuff of dreams? There’s no doubt that women haven’t given up on them, but in these uncertain times — marked by a pandemic that has lasted for nearly two years — they also aspire to change, searching for more daring bridal styles. This is evidenced by a current craze for sexy dresses with suggestive cuts, and even colourful gowns, a world away from the traditional creations you’d usually see walking down the aisle.

As the wedding fair season gets underway, the specialist platform Mariages.net (part of the group that also publishes WeddingWire and Hitched.co.uk) lifts the veil on the major trends that we’re likely to see at ceremonies this year. And it’s clear that traditional wedding dresses are no longer the order of the day. Coming back in force in ready-to-wear, cutouts will also be seen in wedding attire this year, with dresses cut out on the sides, as well as dresses and skirts with slits or pockets, reflecting a growing interest in sexier cuts and styles.

But wedding dresses also seem to be getting more extravagant, with a host of details that bring a touch of fantasy, from feathers to frills through transparent effects. One thing doesn’t look set to change, however, is brides’ passion for backless cuts — a must-have that still has a bright future ahead.

The influence of TV shows

Throughout 2021, fashion has been influenced by hit TV shows, starting with those shown by the streaming giant Netflix. Bridal trends are no exception, also seemingly drawing inspiration from certain dramas, including Bridgerton, which brings pre-Victorian style back to the forefront. As a result, long sleeves will feature among this year’s trends, as well as high necks, swan necks, lace, corsets and voluminous skirts, explains Mariages.net.

As for the colours, white and off-white remain the major classics most appreciated by future brides. But in its latest review, Etsy observed a growing interest in patterns and bright colours, again synonymous with this desire to embrace extravagance and boldness. The platform reported a 223 per cent increase in searches for colourful creations for the big day, whether for invitations, table decorations or clothing choices for the bride and groom. — ETX Studio