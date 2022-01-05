Woman in US and man from UK turn to billboards to look for prospective partners

A woman from Boston (left) and a man from Birmingham (right) have turned to billboards to look for future partners. — Pictures via Facebook/Beth Davis and findmalikawife website

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — A cancer patient took an advertisement at New York’s Times Square to look for a groom for her daughter.

Beth Davis took the 14.33 metres by 7.62 metres advertisement last week with a photo of 30-year-old Molly and the URL for her dating profile, New York Post reported.

Beth, a 61-year-old from Boston, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and treated with chemotherapy but in June 2020, doctors told her she had developed metastatic breast cancer, and that it had spread extensively to her bones.

Hence,she believes time is of the essence if she and husband Rick, a 62-year-old medical writer, are going to walk Molly down the aisle together.

“I would like to see my daughter well-settled,” the former pharmaceutical sales personnel reportedly said.

Beth is now undergoing treatment through Ibrance tablets, which she hopes will keep the cancer at bay for at least two years.

The idea for the billboard advertisement came from Wingman founder Tina Wilson.

Beth even helped Molly set up a profile on Wingman, a dating app.

At time of writing, Molly has yet to connect with anyone.

Meanwhile in Birmingham, UK, an entrepreneur has taken three billboards to look for a wife.

The billboards direct visitors to a website set up by 29-year-old Mohammad Malik, The Sun reported.

It features a six metres picture of the Muslim lying down flashing a cheeky grin for the camera and joking: “Save me from an arranged marriage.”

To date, he has received 10 responses.

“I just haven’t found the right girl yet. It’s tough out there. I had to get a billboard to get seen,” Mohammad explained his drastic action.

He, however, stresses he is not against arranged marriages, adding arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures.

“In fact, many studies show they have many advantages. I just want to try to find someone on my own first.”