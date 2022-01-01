All you need for 2022... is kiwifruit!

In Europe kiwis are harvested in October and November. — AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 1 — They’re small,cute and a little bit hairy. Kiwifruit! This small winter fruit is the essential food to start the year off on the right foot.

Full of vitamins, juicy and tasty, it will give you the boost to start 2022 with energy.

Chinese origins

Its name may not suggest it but the kiwi is native to China. Originally, it was called Yang Tao, after the Yangtze River, in the region of which it originally grew. In the 18th century, it began its rise in the world of taste.

However, it was not until the 20th century that it gained a place of distinction on western tables, first in New Zealand, where it got the name we know today.

Its brown, hairy appearance earned it the same name as the little bird that is the country’s emblem.

It is the New Zealand horticulturalist Hayward Wright, who introduced the eponymous variety,which is the best known and most cultivated to date.

This variety also can handle long voyages. If you want to impress others with your kiwi facts, you should know that it grows on the actinidia.

When are they in season?

In Europe and the United States, it is harvested between October and November, and consumed between November and spring.

The variety with green flesh is called “Hayward,” while golden kiwi are a bit less tart.

At the market, look for kiwis that are slightly soft for a sweeter taste, but make sure they aren’t too soft or crumpled because then they are too ripe.

Why do we eat them?

Because it is a vitamin cocktail! Ultra-rich in vitamin C, it also contains vitamin K1, B9 and E as well as minerals and trace elements such as potassium and copper.

It can be eaten in a smoothie or a fruit salad. For a refreshing starter, serve it with shrimp tartare or in chutney to accompany prawns. — ETX Studio