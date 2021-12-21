Online mobile game 'Free Fire' teams up with Kechara Soup Kitchen to distribute aid to Klang Valley underprivileged families

Dubbed as Mr Waggor's Airdrop, Kechara Soup Kitchen (KSK) along with the ‘Free Fire’ team will distribute food and fun packs to underprivileged families in Klang Valley. ― Picture courtesy of Free Fire Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Online mobile game, Free Fire Malaysia is teaming up with local NGO, Kechara Soup Kitchen (KSK) to distribute aid to the underprivileged families during this festive season.

Through the initiative dubbed as Mr. Waggor’s Airdrop, KSK along with the Free Fire team will be distributing surplus food and fun packs to over 500 families across Klang Valley from December 20 to December 23.

Collection points will be set up around the state from 4pm to 6pm daily.

Also making an appearance at these collection points is Free Fire’s in-game pet penguin, Mr. Waggor himself who will come as a mascot to entertain children and families.

According to their press release, Free Fire’s partnership with KSK is another way of them giving back while also showing support to the local community.

Going beyond the community initiative, the Mr. Waggor’s Airdrop is also in line with Free Fire’s in-game event, New Age where players will be provided with free present-shaped-in-game tokens that they could use to exchange for rare prizes such as legendary weapon crates and emote.

KSK has been serving the marginalised communities in Malaysia for over 13 years and the local NGO has recently expanded their reach to the urban poor via Food Bank and Empowerment programmes.

Free Fire is an online mobile battle royale game which was developed by game developer and publisher, Garena.

For more information on the New Age campaign and other events, please click here.