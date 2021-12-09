Malaysian AIDS Foundation’s gala dinner returns tomorrow after a year hiatus

The Malaysian AIDS Foundation's Red Ribbon Gala and the Sunway-MAF Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award will take place tomorrow. — Picture courtesy of MAF

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The Malaysian AIDS Foundation’s (MAF) Red Ribbon Gala is set to return tomorrow at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur, the event’s venue sponsor, after a year-hiatus.

The gala dinner is the foundation’s signature fundraiser which also features the Sunway-MAF Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award that has been awarded to 10 recipients since its inception in 1996.

The coveted awards will be handed out to individuals or organisations that have contributed significantly in the fight to end AIDS by 2030.

Proceeds raised from the event will be dedicated to MAF’s Medicine Assistance Scheme that provides lifesaving access to antiretroviral treatment to underprivileged Malaysians living with HIV.

In 2019, the gala raised RM2.41 million.

In a virtual press conference, MAF patron Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir admitted that it has been a challenging time to raise funds for the foundation’s HIV efforts due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She also noted that there is a lot to learn from the AIDS pandemic when dealing with Covid-19.

“Pandemics aren’t just about medicine and biology.

“It’s about social inequalities as well as accessibility to knowledge and treatment.”

Marina said it is important to understand that HIV is still with us and just like Covid-19, if we neglect it, there will be a rise in cases.”

Coinciding with the annual World AIDS Day commemoration in December, this year’s event takes on a greater significance as the global community observes 40 years since the first cases of AIDS were reported, said MAF chairman Professor Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman.

“We have come a long way since the early days of the AIDS epidemic.

“With 40 years of history, science and progress, ending AIDS is no longer a dream but a reality — in no small part due to the advent of antiretroviral treatment, which has enabled people living with HIV to effectively lead normal lives and prevent transmission.”

Dr Adeeba, however, acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the efforts to achieve the target of a zero-HIV/AIDS nation by the year 2030.

“Even before the pandemic, we were already struggling to meet the goals both regionally and globally.

“In 2019, we still recorded 1.5 million new HIV infections worldwide, while in the region, we haven’t been able to achieve the 90-90-90 target [with the goal to have 90 per cent of people with HIV know their status].”

Dr Adeeba said the efforts to test people in Malaysia has improved but linking them to care has still been an issue.

Sunway Group, MAF’s Official Sustainability Partner, is the event’s main partner, while the Red Ribbon Gala is also supported by MS New Symphony Exercise Clinic as the official changemaker partner.

Guests can look forward to exquisite fine dining and hospitality, Malaysian traditional live performances and many other exciting surprises.

Winners of this year’s award will receive a custom-made designer trophy and cash prize.

MAF’s Red Ribbon Celebrity Supporter Dayang Nurfaizah will be performing a repertoire of classic Malay standards lifted off her latest album, Belagu, under the musical direction of maestro Aubrey Suwito.

Several notable dignitaries and guests are expected to grace the black-tie affair, including Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Tourism, Arts and Culture minister Datuk Sri Nancy Shukri as well as former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

The Red Ribbon Gala also highlights the role and contribution of Yayasan Sime Darby, MAF’s Official Strategic Partner, in advancing HIV-AIDS advocacy and access to treatment programmes.

Other Official Partners of MAF’s Ending AIDS Mission are Social Security Organisation, Yayasan Petronas and Karex Berhad.

* Malay Mail is the official media partner for the Malaysian AIDS Foundation Red Ribbon Gala 2021 and Sunway-MAF Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award.