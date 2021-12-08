Incoming message leaves UK doctor red-faced during TV interview with raunchy message, claims work of hackers (VIDEO)

Dr Samuel White uploaded a recording of his GB News interview to his website but was shocked when the clip went viral after a raunchy message flashed up. — Picture via Facebook Dr Sam

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — A vaccine-skeptic doctor was left red-faced when a recording of his interview on television has been interrupted by an X-rated WhatsApp message.

Dr Samuel White had uploaded a recording of his GB News interview to his website but was shocked when the clip went viral after a raunchy message flashed, “As you rest just give a thought to using me for your pleasure. Having me on my knees doing whatever you say... xxx” Daily Mail reported.

Despite shutting down his website temporarily after, Dr White claimed he was hacked, as rhe clip went viral on Twitter.

Just to make double sure this video never dies... 😂 pic.twitter.com/IQvP9206CQ — Sir Gorden (@SirGorden) December 6, 2021

Dr White said his IT ORGANISER, publicist and lawyer had all viewed the clip before it was uploaded without any offending material, but that hackers subsequently accessed his website to post the message to appear as if it had flashed on his phone screen.

Dr White was speaking to presenter Patrick Christys on Sunday after a judge ruled last week that a tribunal had made an ‘error of law’ when it ordered the GP to stop discussing Covid-19 on social media after he had been accused of spreading misinformation.

The clip of the interview, where Dr White appeared remotely alongside broadcaster Jon Gaunt, was then uploaded onto his website.

Gaunt reposted the clip onto his own social media account and said: “Oh dear someone forgot to turn their WhatsApp off! This is very funny.”

Dr White, who had been a partner at a surgery in Hampshire, had been ordered to stop discussing Covid-19 on social media after he expressed concerns about vaccines and claimed in a video he posted online in June that ‘masks do nothing’.

The General Medical Council’s Interim Orders Tribunal then imposed restrictions on Dr White’s registration as a GP as a result.

However, the High Court ruled that the decision was ‘wrong’ under human rights law.