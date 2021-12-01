Miss Grand Malaysia showcases Ulek Mayang in national costume, accompanied by seven ‘princesses’

Miss Grand Malaysia wins hearts with her unique national costume. — Picture via Lishalliny Kanaran Instagram account

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Miss Grand Malaysia did not appear alone in the national costume round of the international competition at the at DC Hall in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday.

Lishalliny Kanaran, 24, appeared in a costume that included seven mannequins designed by a local bridal boutique, Aldrin’s Artistry, reported Coconuts.

Themed ‘The 7 Ancient Princesses of Ulek Mayang’, the ‘princesses’ were decked in a blue and gold ensemble topped with headdresses.

Lishalliny, meanwhile, wore black-and-gold traditional Malay attire, denoting a shaman.

According to local mythology, the Ulek Mayang narrates a story of a sea princess who stole the soul of a fisherman she had fallen in love with.

The beauty queen earned praise from many on Instagram when she shared her distinctive outfit.

“Wow! I love this costume. Congrats designer and Lisha,” one user said.

“I swear it’s awesome. Good luck Queen,” read another comment

A total of 61 contestants competed for the Miss Grand International title and US$40,000 (RM168,180) cash prize.