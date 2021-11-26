Animal rescuers save 53 dogs muzzled and tied up in a truck outside Indonesia slaughterhouse (VIDEO)

Fifty-three dogs, meant for the meat trade, were rescued from the back of a truck in Java, Indonesia. — Picture via Facebook/ Humane Society International

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Fifty-three dogs were found muzzled and tied up in the back of a truck outside a slaughterhouse in Java, Indonesia.

In a video shared by Humane Society International, the terrified canines were whimpering in fear and crying for help when authorities opened the back of the truck, Daily Star reported.

Most of them were found tied up in sacks and their mouths tightly bound with string and cable ties.

Helpers from animal rescue group Dog Meat Free Indonesia are seen helping to remove the dogs from the truck and freeing them while experts perform a quick health check on them.

The animals were then taken to a shelter.

One of the rescuers, Lola Webber said her heart was pounding when they approached the truck as they could hear the dogs’ pitiful whimpering.

“They were extremely traumatised and frightened.

“Many of them were still wearing collars, and were no doubt many miles from home, likely stolen pets grabbed from the streets.

“To think of the fear they must have endured is just devastating.”

She said, “We got there just in the nick of time because the killing usually happens in the early hours.”

Daily Mail reported that there is no nationwide ban on the dog meat trade in Indonesia.

While the government has pledged to crack down on the trade, it has been regional governments that have taken action so far.

Sukoharjo police Crime Investigation head Tarjono Sapto Nugroho said: “We receive many complaints about illegal dog meat traders’ operations.

“People do not want this trade or slaughter in their communities.

“Dogs are friends, not food, and the trade is already illegal and is strictly prohibited by Islamic law.

“Dog meat consumption is considered culture by some, but cultures evolve and so must we.”