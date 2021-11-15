Couples can have sex in the sky in a Cessna plane for RM4,138 as it flies over Las Vegas

For RM4,138 you can have sex in the sky. — Picture via Facebook/ Love Cloud Vegas

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Fancy having sex in the sky? Now you can do so if you have US$995 (RM4,138) to spare.

A private company in Nevada is offering the services where couples can charter a Love Cloud jet for 45 minutes and ‘get busy’ as the twin-engine Cessna plane hovers 5,280 feet (1,609 meters) above Las Vegas.

According to the New York Post, the session can be extended to up to one hour and 30 minutes and seat belts can be ditched two minutes after takeoff.

Besides a bed, the Cessna is also equipped with red satin sheets and “sex position pillow”.

The pilot, Captain Anthony Blake wears noise-cancelling headphones and a curtain blocks his view of the action in the back to ensure privacy.

He said customers range from newlyweds to older couples in search of lost mojo to a pack of swingers from Europe with each flight able to accommodate six passengers.

While he has never been invited to join in the fun, Blake said he would not abandon his joystick even if he was.

“It’s a one-pilot plane and I can’t leave the cockpit,” the pilot reportedly said.

“I love sex, but I love flying even more.”