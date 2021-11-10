Shanghai goat farm to have facial recognition system to improve work efficiency and livestock quality

A goat farm in Shanghai is developing a facial recognition system for goats to improve work efficiency and quality of livestock. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — A goat farm in Shanghai is developing a facial recognition system for goats to improve work efficiency and quality of livestock.

The developer of the system, Wanhe ecological goat farm, plans to put it into use in 2022.

The farm is said to possess the only organic white goat in China, Global Times reported.

Wanhe Technology Development Group chairman Huang Zhen was quoted as saying that the system will raise working efficiency and improve breeding quality and health condition of the goats.

“Workers do not have to monitor the goats’ condition on the spot. For example, we currently have 11 people to manage 3,000 goats.

“The system can show the information of every goat on the computer screen, including its gender, age, weight, as well as state of health, vaccination and pregnancy.”

When implemented, Huang said the farm only needs to hire seven people to manage 10,000 goats.

At the same time, the quality of breeding can be improved by scientific mating under the facial recognition system. Huang added.

Wanhe is expected to become the biggest goat farm in East China once it expands and renovates the farm in 2022.