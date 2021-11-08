Dutch man’s private part rots after bitten by a cobra during safari trip to South Africa

A Dutch man had to undergo plastic surgery on his private part after it got bitten during a safari trip to South Africa causing it to rot. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — A Dutch man had to undergo reconstructive surgery on his private part after a cobra bit his manhood during a safari trip in South Africa causing it to rot.

Quoting Urology Case Reports, New York Post reported that the 47-year-old victim suffered from scrotal necrosis after he was attacked by the snake that was lurking in the toilet bowl.

Describing it as the first case of “snouted cobra envenomation of the genitals,” the unidentified man had to wait three hours before he was airlifted by helicopter to the nearest trauma centre for treatment.

“His penis and scrotum were noted to be swollen, deep purple in colour, and painful on hospital admission. Scrotal necrosis was diagnosed, and he received multiple doses of a non-specific snake venom antiserum and broad-spectrum antibiotics,” the medical report stated.

The victim was said to be vomiting, having a burning sensation as well as pain that shot up from his groin into the abdomen and upper chest during the ordeal.

He also underwent hemodialysis due to acute kidney injury before undergoing reconstructive surgery.

“The scrotal necrosis was reported to involve the entire fascia (skin to internal spermatic) and was excised with extensive margins. Primary closure was performed, leaving a drain in situ,” the report also stated.

“The defect in the penile shaft was treated by superficial debridement and a vacuum assisted closure pump. After nine days, the patient was repatriated to the Netherlands.”

A plastic surgeon later performed a “penile shaft debridement, with extensive resection of dead tissue extending into the corpus spongiosum to the fold of the preputium.”

A graft from the groin was placed over the penis and the man has made a full recovery.