Doberman in India takes over caring for kittens that lost their mother after she lost her own puppies

A Doberman in India helped to care for three kittens after they lost their mother following their birth. — Screen capture via YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — A Doberman that lost her own puppies ended up looking after three orphaned kittens.

The pets belonged to a farmer in Tamil Naidu, India, Daily Mail reported.

The farmer Subramani was quoted as saying that the dog and cat were pregnant at the same time but the Doberman had a miscarriage while the mother cat died while giving birth.

Seeing the orphaned kittens, the Doberman’s maternal instinct immediately kicked in and it started to nurse them.

In a clip shared on social media, the guard dog can be seen letting the kittens nurse on her.

The dog and kittens were also seen playing and eating at the farm together.

Later in the clip, the three tiny kittens cuddle up to their protective new mother as she lies down for a nap.

Subramani said the Doberman was very protective of the kittens and did not allow anyone to come near them.