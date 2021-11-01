‘I was shocked’: Egyptian man divorces wife after seeing her without makeup

The man said his wife looks ugly without makeup. — Unsplash pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — An Egyptian man is divorcing his wife just one month after saying ‘I do’ when he saw her without makeup.

The man said he was shocked to see his barefaced wife the morning after their wedding, the Gulf Times said, quoting local media reports.

He filed a lawsuit at the family court.

“I was deceived by her as she used to apply heavy makeup before marriage.

“She looks ugly without makeup,” he told the court.

The man met his wife through Facebook where she often posted beautiful pictures of herself wearing full makeup.

He decided to marry her after meeting her several times but that soon changed after he learned about the transformative powers of makeup.

“But after the wedding I saw her real face without makeup,” the complainant told the court.

“I was shocked... as she looks nothing like the person I met several times before marriage.”

The man claims he was tricked which led him to end their union.

“I saw her pictures on Facebook, she looks totally different when she does not wear makeup,” he added.

“I was deceived and want to divorce her.”

In 2016, a newly-wedded couple in the United Arab Emirates broke off their marriage six months after getting hitched when the husband saw his wife sans makeup.

The incident happened when the pair went swimming at the Al Mamzar beach in Sharjah.

The 34-year-old man filed for divorce after his wife’s makeup washed off post-dip.

The 28-year-old woman had to seek psychological treatment to deal with the trauma of the divorce.