Man under house arrest asks Italian police to send him to prison as life with wife at home unbearable

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 ― An Albanian man under house arrest in Italy asked police to send him to prison instead as life with his wife at home has become unbearable.

In a statement, Carabinieri police from nearby Tivoli said the 30-year-old living in Guidonia Montecelio, outside Rome, showed up at a police barracks asking to be put behind bars.

“Exasperated by the situation, he preferred to escape, spontaneously presenting himself to the Carabinieri to ask to serve his sentence behind bars,” AFP reported quoting the statement.

Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri told the news agency that the man had been under house arrest for several months for drug crimes and had a few years left to serve.

“He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn't going well anymore,” Captain Ferrante reportedly said.

“He said, 'Listen, my domestic life has become hell, I can't do it anymore, I want to go to jail'.”

The man was promptly arrested for violating his house arrest and the court ordered his transfer to prison.