Malaysian hiker cancels plans to collect 10kg of rubbish from Terengganu’s Janda Mandi waterfall area (VIDEO)

Muhamad Hafizi had no qualms about abandoning his hiking plans to collect rubbish littered near the waterfall area. — Screengrab via TikTok/hafizitajudin

PETALING JAYA, Oct 25 — A Malaysian hiker has been praised after making the effort to collect and carry 10 kilogrammes of rubbish from the vicinity of a waterfall in Terengganu.

Muhamad Hafizi Tajudin, 27, was supposed to hike up the Janda Mandi waterfall area but cancelled his plans after discovering the place was littered with empty water bottles.

He told Sinar Harian that his friend Nuralia Faziera Mohamad and he had stumbled upon a black rubbish bag filled with trash that had been left for about a week.

“At that point, we made up our minds to abandon our hiking plans and I carried the rubbish bag all the way to the entrance point where garbage bins are available.

“It was tiring to carry the bag but I felt satisfied clearing the trash near the waterfall area.”

“If the rubbish is left uncollected, it would cause environmental pollution.”

Hafiz, who shared a video of their efforts on TikTok, said that he carried the rubbish bag on his back for about 40 minutes to reach the entrance of the waterfall.

Many praised the young man for being considerate and going the extra mile to protect the environment.

Others commented that Malaysians should be educated on the importance of looking after nature.