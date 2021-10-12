Wheelchair ramp for five-year-old boy with cerebral palsy stolen, sold on Facebook

Roberts said thieves not only stole their ramp, but also took away her son’s independence . — Picture via Pexels

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — A wheelchair ramp was stolen from the doorstep of the home of a five-year-old disabled boy before it was offered on sale on Facebook.

Hartley, who has cerebral palsy and struggles to walk, needs the ramp to enter and exit his own home.

According to Teeside Live, the ramp was stolen on Saturday morning in Rosedale Gardens, Roseworth, County Durham.

His mother Natalie Roberts, 28, shared her disappointment saying she was shocked when she realised that the metal ramp had gone missing, forcing her to carry Harley as well as his walking frame whenever they entered and exited the house.

“It’s not that they have just taken a ramp away, they have taken his independence away.

“He’s just a five-year-old child.”

Roberts reported the theft to Cleveland Police and shared information of the stolen ramp wheelchair on social media.

A kind-hearted woman who discovered it for sale on social media and purchased it for £40 (RM 226.92) gave it back to the family after seeing Roberts’ post.

“It was really nice of them to buy it and return it and it is now back at the house.

“But they (the thieves) have still got what they wanted.

“It’s appalling what they have done and I still hope the police can do something about it. These people should not be allowed to walk the streets.”

Police are investigating the theft, which occurred at 3:40am on Saturday, October 9.