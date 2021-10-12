ERL launches app, EkspreSmiles loyalty programme for better travel experience, says minister

The KLIA Ekspres train is seen in Kuala Lumpur March 13, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 12 — Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL), the operator of KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit train services, today launched a new KLIA Ekspres application and EkspreSmiles loyalty programme for a better user experience and value to customers.

The KLIA Ekspres app allows customers to buy their train tickets more easily and explore better deals with features such as ‘Lowest Fare First’ and ‘Great Value Recommendations’, while EkspreSmiles allows customers to earn points for every successful booking and redeem them to enjoy better discounts on future purchases.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong when launching the initiatives virtually today said the Covid-19 pandemic had created a greater emphasis on going digital and cashless in daily transactions including on public transport.

“It is encouraging to see the use of technology to improve our lifestyle and travel experience, from super apps, e-wallets to e-commerce platforms. All these advancements have provided a much greater convenience, savings and rewards to us,” he said.

Wee pointed out that ERL was the first rail service in the Asia Pacific to accept Visa contactless payment at their gates in 2010, launched their mobile app in 2013 and now accepted almost all digital and e-wallets at the counter and online.

Meanwhile, ERL chief executive officer Noormah Mohd Noor said with the advancement of technology over the years, ERL needs to improve customers’ purchase and travel experience by providing them better features and value as well as rewarding them through the new EkspreSmiles loyalty programme.

“With the easing of travel restrictions starting this week, more people can now travel for business, work and leisure purposes. So, we hope the launch is timely to get the public to travel by public transport again and benefit from this application,” she said.

Noormah said ERL’s goal was to achieve 60 per cent cashless transactions last year but the pandemic had slowed down the progress.

Nevertheless, she said the company was hoping to achieve the target by early next year.

ERL’s cashless usage is currently at 55 per cent, a jump of 16 percentage points in the last four years, she said.

During the campaign period from Oct 12 till Dec 15, customers will get double points when they sign up as an EkspreSmiles member and enjoy double points for their ticket purchases.

The bonus points could also be earned when purchasing packages and certain discounted fares such as the popular Family Package and Group Saver. — Bernama