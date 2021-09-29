What does it take for businesses to effectively undergo digital transformation? Malaysian expert weighs in

The digital transformation race among businesses has brought new sets of challenges including internet connectivity and cyber security. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns around the world has expedited the digital transformation race among many small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

While the digital world offers an abundance of opportunities for many businesses though, it also comes with many challenges.

Some of the major uphill tasks for most enterprises include internet connectivity, lack of essential office tools and cyber security.

Orient Telecoms executive director Syed Mustafa Ali said companies need good connectivity where their server or data is being stored, especially when it is stored on their own premises.

“As employees are still required to access the company server for information to work from home, a strong connectivity is very vital to allow staff work seamlessly even from their home.”

Mustafa said their OfficeMate-managed service solution expertise helps to assist companies who need support in managing their connectivity, security and IT ecosystem to ensure smooth operation and improved productivity.

He said that managing office systems from the internet to another office internet of things (IoT) solutions can be a tedious task, especially when the company has to connect to many different suppliers.

“When something goes wrong, all suppliers will report that all their appliances are working accurately and it is up to the company’s IT team to troubleshoot and find out where it went wrong and this take a lot of their time from doing the more meaningful work.”

To avoid such blunders, Mustafa said they manage the whole system and ensure everything is in order to have a smooth workflow for the company’s operating staff working from the office or home.

According to him, digital transformation has a wide scope and consists of many other areas in business.

“In Orient Telecoms, we focus on the most basic requirements for businesses to ensure internet connectivity, security and IT systems are managed efficiently.

“Outsourcing part of the digitisation journey to Orient Telecoms can be quite beneficial because it frees up customers’ office employees’ time and effort.”

Mustafa said their office system may not be the best but it is the right one because it is flexible, customisable and continues to evolve to meet the needs of the customers.

“It is a one-stop solution provider where customers are in control of what they want in their IT ecosystem and we make sure all those parts are working seamlessly to benefit the customers, without interrupting their operation and productivity.”

Apart from connectivity, Mustafa said enterprises must consider three main areas of security; namely computer security, data security and IT security.

“There are many layers to consider when addressing network security across an organisation.

“Attacks can happen at any layer in the network security model.”

According to Mustafa, network security typically consists of three different controls: physical, technical and administrative.

“The solution for all these threats can be from the tightening of network access control, using antivirus and anti-malware software, installation of firewall protection and using virtual private networks for operations.

“We offer a wide range of security services to assist customers to secure all their data and network so that they can have peace of mind.”

Orient Telecoms is a managed telecommunications service provider with a wide range of telecom services in its portfolio.