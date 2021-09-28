Singapore Armed Forces looking for forever homes for 13 retired military dogs

Eleven-year-old Roy (left) and nine-year-old Jersey are also up for adoption. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Sept 28 — The Singapore Armed Forces Military Working Dog Unit is looking for new homes for 13 of its veteran military working dogs.

The adoption drive started yesterday and ends on October 22.

Mothership SG reported that four out of the 13 dogs are suitable for Singapore’s Housing and Development Board under Project ADORE (Adoption and Rehoming of dogs).

Two are females while the rest are males, and a detailed description of the canines are provided in a Facebook post.

“These dogs have worked hard all their lives, and now they’re looking for a forever home.

“So if you have space in your home and in your heart, do consider opening your doors to one of these lovable and loyal dogs and be the new family that they need,” read the caption.

The first in a series of posts is focused on 11-year-old Malinois, Roy.

“If you’re looking for a new best friend, then Roy is the one for you.

“He may appear shy and timid, but shower him with love and attention and he will show you his lovable, puppy-like side.”

In another post, the Belgian Malinois, Kimbo was introduced to have a heart of gold, and to not be fooled by his appearance.

“A top-performing guard dog, he is incredibly loyal and highly intelligent.

“He has a curious nature and is always happy to pick up new tricks.”

A picture of one of the female Labrador Retrievers, Salsa, meanwhile describes it as, “Affectionate and obedient, Salsa is the perfect house dog for any loving family.

“Shower her with treats and lots of belly rubs, and you have a happy camper for a companion.”

Facebook users took to praising the team’s detailed and creative write-up while some voiced their interest in adopting the canines.