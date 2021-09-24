Colombian workers to receive two days paid leave if their pet dies under new Bill tabled in parliament

A Bill has been put forward in Colombia's parliament where workers will be entitled to two days paid leave if their pet dies. ― Picture via Facebook/ Trail Highlander

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 ― Workers in Colombia are set to receive two days of paid leave if their pets die under a new law tabled in the South American country's parliament.

Quoting Colombia's El Tiemp, The Sun reported that the Bill was tabled by Alejandro Carlos Chacon that obliges employers to pay two days of paid leave following the death of an employee's beloved animal.

“Some people do not have children but they do have a much-loved pet with which they develop a deep brotherly bond,” Chacon reportedly said.

The Colombian Liberal Party member of parliament said if the bill was passed, it would help people “overcome their grief and pain of losing these beloved animals without being preoccupied with their jobs”.

He added the Bill was relevant to the majority of Colombian families where six out of 10 households have a pet.

The bill described a pet as an animal with which the owner has a “strong sentimental bond” but the death of an exotic animal will not be eligible for the two paid days’ mourning.

An employee would only have access to the paid leave if they told their boss about the pet before the death and have evidence.

While there are concerns about workers lying to get the leave, fines had been proposed to overcome it.

For it to become law in Colombia, it will have to pass four debates between the Senate and the House of Representatives.