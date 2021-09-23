Perodua Myvi in KL steals the spotlight after going over road divider and ends up parked on a slope (VIDEO)

The Myvi going over the road divider and uphill a slope has impressed many with its ‘flying’ abilities. — Screengrab via TikTok/tankeryrvoverboost

PETALING JAYA, Sept 23 — The Perodua Myvi is once again in the spotlight after it went over a road divider and was found parked on a slope.

In a video uploaded on TikTok two days ago, the car was spotted at the edge of a slope near the Kuala Lumpur Royal Military Police Corps training centre.

@tankeryrvoverboost Baru jadi 25minit td .depan mata tgk die naik atas tu😂,sempat pegang kete die,suruh keluar dlu takut jatuh je mangsa selamat xde pape . ♬ original sound - tankeryrvoverboost

“The incident happened about 25 minutes ago.

“I saw the incident in front of my eyes and the car going over the divider and ending up on the slope,” TikTok user tankeryrvoverboost posted.

He said that the passengers were all unharmed.

Watched over 270,000 times and liked by over 15,000 people, many commented that the car has never failed to impress people with its superb ‘flying’ abilities.

Others jokingly quipped that the Myvi decided to ‘take a hike’ on the hill nearby.

“Since we’re not allowed to cross states, I guess the Myvi decided to go across the hill,” wrote dausTwo7.

This is not the first time the Malaysian car had made headlines as earlier in March, another Perodua Myvi in Johor skidded off a road and flew over a 50-metre storm drain.