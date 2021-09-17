Prominent Malaysian banker Nazir Razak shares his four-hour journey as an e-hailing driver on Merdeka (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Nazir Razak shares his four-hour journey as an e-hailing driver for airasia ride during Merdeka. — Screenshot via YouTube/ airasia Super App

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 ― AirAsia Group Berhad may have just introduced its own e-hailing service called airasia ride last month but it has received over 5,000 driver applications since.

Amongst those who have applied included prominent banker Datuk Seri Nazir Razak who went behind the wheel to experience what it’s like to be an e-hailing driver for a day.

On Merdeka Day, Nazir set out on a four-hour drive to pick up as many passengers as he could.

Airasia documented Nazir’s journey in an eight-minute video shared on their Youtube.

During his time as an e-hailing driver, Nazir, the youngest son of Malaysia’s second prime minister, managed to spend some time with fellow Malaysians chatting about Malaysia, financial tips and reflecting on his father’s dreams for the country.

“Of course, I’m extremely proud of my father’s achievements.

“So sometimes, in some ways it bothers me, maybe more when I reflect on what his dreams were and what the reality is today,” Nazir said in the video.

Aside from that, Nazir also managed to pick up a special guest in AirAsia Group’s Executive Chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun.

“I had a really good time and worked for over four hours and earned RM67 without any tips, so if I really put my back into it, I could probably make between RM200 to RM250 a day which is a pretty good living.

“There were many customers and many interesting conversations, and I enjoyed meeting new people.

“If I have free time, I’d be happy to ask Tony to let me drive again to possibly experience the earnings and tips for good service and a good conversation,” he said in the video.

airasia ride’s services extended to include Langkawi beginning yesterday, and the outfit plans to launch to other cities across Malaysia soon.

Anyone interested in becoming an airasia ride driver can register their interest by downloading the airasia ride driver app or by clicking here.