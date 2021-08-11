UK study finds OnlyFans top creators make 270 times more than an average worker

OnlyFans top creators make 270 times more than an average worker. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― A gaming software website has found the top creators on subscription site OnlyFans make 270 times more money than an average worker.

New York Post reported that the study by MrQ, a UK-based website, had looked into the numbers on the best paid OnlyFan users and compared their income to existing data of customary professionals.

Those who make a name for themselves on the adult content platform bring in more income than those who stick to traditional jobs like doctors, lawyers and teachers.

The most popular OnlyFans user, gem101, makes over US$29.4 million (RM124.6 million) while the 10th most popular, capriceG92, rakes in US$4.3 million (RM18.23 million) annually.

According to the portal, researchers looked at creators’ subscription costs and subscriber numbers to calculate estimated monthly and annual incomes to calculate these findings.

The 20 per cent cut that OnlyFans takes from its users had also been factored into the findings.

“Among the most popular accounts with listed subscribers, gem101 ranks as the highest earner, with an estimated US$29.4 million in annual income, earning an eye-watering US$2.49 million (RM10.5 million) each month,” a release of the study had stated.

“This comes from a US$29 (RM122) subscription charge per month and 102,800 subscribers to the account.”

By comparison, after 20 years in the field, English doctors — the top paid industry — will only bring in an average income of US$109,000 (RM462,051).

The second best-paid professionals, lawyers, failed to hit an annual average take-home of six digits:

After 20 plus years of work in the industry, their income average tops out at US$90,000 annually (RM381,510).

“While boning up on hard subjects at university might earn a decent amount as doctors at the pinnacle of their career will earn an average of a little over US$109,000 annually or around US$9,152 (RM38,795) a month, top models like gem101 earn more than 22 times as much in one month alone,” the report stated.

“That’s nearly 270 times as much a year.”

And what average income workers take home looks even more meager in comparison.

“A marketing professional earns just US$55,391 (RM234,802) while a teacher earns US$48,467 (RM205,451) and a journalist earns US$52,620 (RM223,183).”

OnlyFans is a subscription site that enables content creators to monetise their influence.

The platform allows creators to upload their content behind a paywall, which can be accessed by their fans for a monthly fee and one-off tips.

While known to be popular with sex workers, the site has grown in popularity during the Covid-19 lockdown, and it’s quickly become a source of income for careers like writers, fitness trainers and chefs, who upload images and videos, and interact with their fans via direct messages.