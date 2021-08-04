Peti Kasih Sayang Ipoh moves location in order to help more people in need

Peti Kasih Sayang Ipoh founder Yvonne Heng said they decided to relocate to Falim as over the years, too many organisations turned up to help Pasir Pinji people. ― Picture by Sylvia Looi

IPOH, Aug 4 ― After operating from the corner of a shop that deals with recycling material in Pasir Pinji for four years, Peti Kasih Sayang Ipoh has now moved to a more comfortable location.

Its founder Yvonne Heng said they now operate from a rented shop lot in Falim.

“We decided to move out from the previous location as over the years, many organisations had come forward to help Pasir Pinji people.”

“So instead of fighting with the other organisations, we decided to move elsewhere and help others.”

Speaking to Malay Mail, Heng said after some scouting around, they decided to relocate to Falim.

Heng said the organisation still maintains the same operating procedure despite moving to the current location.

“Besides giving out freshly cooked food, we also give out dried goods to the people. All the food, be it cooked or dried ones, are donated by samaritans,” she said, adding that the organisation's role was to distribute to those who need it.

Open from Monday to Friday from 11am to 1pm, Heng said packet rice is distributed on a first come first serve basis.

“In the event there is no more packet rice to be given out, we will give out dried food packets containing biscuits, instant noodles and drinks instead.”

Starting with 50 packets of rice, Peti Kasih Sayang Ipoh now gives out 100 packets of rice to the needy daily. ― Picture via Facebook/Peti Kasih Sayang Ipoh

Heng said when they first started their operation in Falim, the organisation only gave out 50 packets of rice daily.

“But the number had since increased to 100 when word spread about our organisation and the work that we do.”

The organisation, added Heng, is also slowly improving on the type of goods it offers.

“We are now waiting for a freezer to be donated. When the freezer arrives, we will stock up on fresh meat such as pork, chicken and fish to give out to the needy,” she said, adding that the organisation currently only has one fridge that was also donated.

While the organisation does not take cash, Heng said they do help overseas donors to purchase items they want to donate.

“We have donors from Singapore and England who asked us to help them buy the items they want to donate to the poor.”

“We will help them buy the items first and then show them the receipt before they remit the amount to us.”

Heng said the organisation helps all races regardless of their religious background.

“We have also extended assistance to those who raise the white flag at their home.”

Those wanting to donate goods to them, Peti Kasih Sayang Ipoh is located at 12, Jalan Mas 4, Taman Mas, 30200, Ipoh.

For further information, contact them via their Facebook page Peti Kasih Sayang Ipoh.