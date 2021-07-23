US couple buys ice cream truck, creates own job opportunities for two Down Syndrome children

Mary Kate Wegener serving a girl from her ice-cream truck that her father bought to create employment opportunities for her and her brother Josh. — Picture from Facebook/ Special Neat Treats

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A family in Ohio, US bought an ice cream truck to create employment opportunities for two of their Down Syndrome children.

WLWT5 reported that Joel and Freida Wegener bought the truck from another special needs family in Indiana and Freida came up with the name “Special Neat Treats” as a joyful nod to the special needs employment aspect of the business.

The ice-cream truck business, now run by Josh, 18, and Mary Kate, 21, began in April.

Joel said sales have “exceeded expectations” with close to 5,000 dessert units sold.

The family business started with sales through events and driving down streets in Loveland and now has spread throughout Greater Cincinnati.

The Wegeners say their most popular item is the SpongeBob popsicle.

Ice cream cones, chocolate bars, frozen candy bars and sweet treats also make up the menu.

Joel said the goal was to help teach his kids financial, communication and social skills.

He also wanted to create more engaging conversations about informing communities about the hiring potential of people with different abilities.

“It’s much more than selling ice cream.

“It’s about an experience for everybody, but to give my kids something to do and show other parents maybe there is something creative, out of the box that we can come up with for our family and for our kids to do.”

Joel said he plans to expand his fleet of trucks next year.