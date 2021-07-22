Seremban animal shelter housing 1,900 strays organising virtual run to raise funds for various expenses

Participate in the animal shelter's virtual run and help raise funds and help the shelter. — Picture via Felicia Ann

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Take time off your busy schedule to exercise and help raise funds for Furrykids Safehaven.

Hosting a virtual run called Fur-A-Thon 2021, the Seremban animal shelter aims to raise RM50,000 to pay for various expenditures such as dog kennel expenses, medical bills and dog food.

Assistant secretary Felicia Ann told Malay Mail that a virtual run is ideal as all other fund-raising activities are not allowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Furrykids Safehaven is home to 1,900 strays.

“Monthly expenditures for the shelter varies between RM90,000 to RM100,000 a month.

“While the animal shelter relies on monthly donations to sustain itself, this year, the shelter recorded a 30 per cent decline in donations due to the multiple lockdowns.”

She said joining the virtual run offers a much needed break and focus on wellbeing and goes a long way to support a loving environment for strays.

Felicia, who is also the project manager for the virtual run said that another reason for the need to raise funds amid the pandemic was an increase in dogs being dumped on the streets.

“This year, we’ve recorded a 15 to 20 percent increase of strays in our shelter due to pet dumping and injured strays on the streets.

“We've rescued strays and sent them to the vet, thus our large medical bills."

The virtual run will take place from September 20 till October 10.

For more information on the virtual run, surf here or contact Felicia at ‪010-9827089.