George, resident cat of UK train station, appointed chief mouse catcher after volunteering services for three years

George the orange tabby has been appointed the Stourbridge Junction Station’s chief mouse catcher after volunteering its services for three years. — Picture via Twitter/TheStourbridge

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — George the orange tabby, which was given up for adoption by its previous owner, has been appointed Stourbridge Junction Station’s chief mouse catcher.

UK’s Daily Mail reported that George landed the position in the West Midlands after volunteering his services for three years.

The feline was said to often leave dead rodents for staff members since it began staying at the station following the relocation of its previous owners.

Station manager Simone Carter told the daily that George initially started hanging out with supervisor Ian Tomlinson, 66, who later brought it into the ticket office where the cat started making itself at home.

“They formed a special bond and George often would wait around for Ian to finish work.”

“Ian would carry him home back to his owners, who then asked Ian to adopt George as they were emigrating. And the rest is history!”

George now sleeps in the station where he has his own bed and plenty of refreshments overnight.

Tomlinson told the portal that he plans to bring George home once he retires this year-end.

“George is loved by everyone who passes through the station and quite often people look out for him.

“Over the years, George has gained a lot of love. We set up a Twitter for him and people from all over the place follow him.”

“He’s received presents from Australia, Japan and even New Zealand. It’s phenomenal,” he said.

Tomlinson added that a local brewhouse also named a drink after him — George’s Rail Ale.

“All profits from the drink are donated to cat charities.”