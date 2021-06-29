Two Australian nude sunbathers fined for breaching Covid-19 orders after startled by wildlife, get lost in National Park

Two nude sunbathers startled by a deer had to get help from police after they got lost in an Australian national park. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 ― Australian police had to be called in to locate two nude sunbathers who got lost in a national park after being startled by a deer.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that the duo was then fined A$1,000 (RM3,133) for breaching Covid-19 public health orders.

Quoting NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, the men were sunbathing on a beach on the South Coast.

“They were startled by a deer, ran into the ... national park and got lost.”

The men had called for help at 6pm on Sunday with the first naked 30-year-old man, wearing a backpack, found on the walking track near Lady Wakehurst Drive at Otford.

The second man, 49, and “partially clothed”, was found nearby later following a further search mounted by emergency services, assisted by a police helicopter.

The men later told police that they had been on a nearby beach when they were startled by the deer.

They were taken to St George police station following their rescue and issued AUD1000 public infringement notices for breaching the order prohibiting Greater Sydney residents from travelling outside the region.

A police spokesman later clarified the reason for the fines was for the pair’s reason could not be accepted as a reasonable excuse for leaving home under the public health order.