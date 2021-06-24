Social media users offer gifts to six-year-old boy after no-show at birthday party

Offers poured in to celebrate a six-year-old's birthday after no one turned up for the initial celebration. — TikTok screencap

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Offers of gifts began pouring in for a six-year-old boy after no one turned up for his birthday party on Sunday.

The boy's mother, using TikTok handle @dawners86, shared that she had invited 22 children for her son JJ's birthday party but nobody came.

He was left playing in the park alone where decorations had been put up and food laid out.

The woman said Covid-19 restrictions had been lifted in her area and the party was held outdoors tbut still nobody turned up.

“So we’re sitting at the park for JJ’s birthday party, we got everything ready, his party started half an hour ago,” the mother described the situation as reported by New York Post.

“He had literally zero people show up for his birthday. My poor little man.”

Since posting the clip on June 20, it has been viewed 3.8 million times and received 621,000 reactions.

While viewers offered to send JJ gifts, the woman refused them but instead asked the gifts be sent to children’s hospitals.