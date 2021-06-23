Puchong man celebrates birthday by gifting a new pair of shoes to a street sweeper

The street sweeper putting on his new pair of shoes bought by Muhammad Affiruddin. — Picture via Facebook/AffiAriff

PETALING JAYA, June 23 — Puchong cendol seller Muhammad Affiruddin Mat Ariff noticed a street sweeper for his worn-out shoes for the past three weeks.

The 33-year-old imagined how uncomfortable it must be for ‘uncle’, as he called the man, to continue his chores with his toes sticking out from the shoes.

Speaking to Malay Mail, the Muhammad Affiruddin said that he kept seeing the man near a traffic light in Taman Puchong Permai, but unable to stop his car and have a chat with him.

“The lights had turned green and so I couldn’t wind down the window and ask him about his shoes.

“Luckily, I chanced upon him when I went to the petrol station a week ago and I asked his permission to look at his shoes.

“Although they were badly torn, I was able to figure out his shoe size.”

And so on Muhammad Affiruddin’s birthday three days ago, the cendol seller handed the sweeper a new pair of shoes.

He said that the sweeper was surprised and thankful to receive the shoes as he could not afford a new pair.

“He told me that with his salary, getting a new pair of shoes was not a priority as he would use it for his family and house expenditure.

“For me it was a small gesture because it was something I wanted to do for so long, and nothing like doing good on your birthday.”

He shared his experience on Facebook and many praised him for being kind.