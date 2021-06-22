Spend the night in Gaudí’s Casa Vicens for just €1!

Casa Vicens, designed by the Spanish architect, Antoni Gaudí. — ETX Studio pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BARCELONA, June 22 — Airbnb is offering lucky guests the chance to spend the night in Casa Vicens, a beautiful house in the heart of Barcelona, designed by the Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí, all for €1 (RM5). However, you’ll have to be quick. Reservations for a one-night stay for a group of two guests will open July 12 at 4pm. First come, first served!

Fancy spending the night in an architectural marvel, and all for just €1? Then head to the Airbnb website July 12 at 4pm (CEST). The quickest bookers off the mark will have the chance to stay overnight in the magnificent Casa Vicens, for an unforgettable and unique one-night stay. The house, located in the district of Gracia, north of the city, is a marvel of Gaudí’s architecture. The Catalan architect is responsible for many masterpieces, including the Sagrada Família basilica.

With its Moorish influences, Casa Vicens is considered one of the first buildings of the Art Nouveau movement. It has three floors and is decorated on the outside with typical “azulejo” tile work and bricks. The interior is a fabulous oasis of color, fusing Moorish, neoclassical and organic motifs.

Two guests, one unforgettable night

A colorful experience awaits those who are the quickest to book their night at Casa Vicens. The program includes a Gaudí-inspired Michelin-starred menu in the villa’s breathtaking dining room, a drink in the luxurious smoking room, a night in the master bedroom and, in the morning, a breakfast featuring the best pastries in the city, served in the private garden.

Visitors can count on the kindness of their host Emili, who will be on hand to give them a private guided tour. “We are excited to give guests the opportunity to experience this house as Gaudí designed it — as a nature oasis. We are deeply committed to the preservation of Gaudí’s cultural heritage and it will be a great pleasure to share the building’s secrets and rich history with whoever books,” said the Casa Vicens host.

Reservations will be open online for a one-night stay in the fall. Good luck! — ETX Studio