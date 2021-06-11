Spice Girls come together to celebrate Pride Month

Victoria Beckham called on her former Spice Girls bandmates to showcase her latest Pride collection. ― Picture via Instagram/Victoria Beckham

LONDON, June 11 ― Calling all fans of the most famous girl band on the planet! The Spice Girls recently reunited for a cause that is close to their hearts, and one which they have been supporting since the mid-1990s: Pride. In celebration of Pride Month, Victoria Beckham called on her former bandmates to help showcase her new capsule collection in aid of the Albert Kennedy Trust, an LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity in the UK.

While they only rarely appear together, the Spice Girls clearly don't hesitate to join forces when it comes to supporting a good cause. That's exactly what fans of the band saw this June, which is also Pride Month. Like many fashion brands, the designer Victoria Beckham has unveiled her latest Pride collection, comprising a T-shirt and a small pouch on which appear, in rainbow letters, the words “Proud and wannabe your lover,” referencing the famous song the band released in 1996.

To model this new collection, Posh Spice called on Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton. The girl band's five ex-members each posed with the capsule T-shirt ― wearing it in turn with jeans, a skirt or joggers to show off their individual styles ― in a montage that scored over a million views in just a few hours, and which was accompanied by a message from Victoria Beckham.

“Pride to me is a celebration of being completely yourself and this year's T-shirt is a reminder of that. The Spice Girls really championed accepting yourself and others, being kind, having fun and just living your best life! The LGBTQ+ community is so close to my heart and I'm so proud to be supporting Pride 2021 with the girls and akt again this year,” wrote the British designer.

The collection is available via the Victoria Beckham e-store with the T-shirt priced US$100 (RM411.76) and the pouch at US$120. All profits from the capsule will go to the Albert Kennedy Trust, which works to combat LGBQT+ youth homelessness in the UK. ― ETX Studio