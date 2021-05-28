Platonic marriage: The best friends who got hitched and formed a new family unit

Could the secret to successful marriage be... friendship? — AFP pic

NEW YORK, May 28 — They’re in it together, for better, for worse. Two best friends have decided to upgrade their relationship by getting married and fostering a son together. But, according to the two women, there’s nothing romantic or sexual about the marriage, which is why, they say, it works so well.

“Marriage is about so much more than the love you feel with someone,” 23-year-old Jay Guercio told the New York Post. In a video posted to her TikTok account — and watched six million times since — she talks about her “platonic marriage” with her best friend. She explains that, while she and Krystle Guercio have no romantic or physical relationship, they love each other in a deep and lasting way.

This atypical and non-traditional approach to marriage has caught the internet’s attention. Tens of thousands of users replied to the video with comments, often curious to understand how this kind of marriage worked.

Love and marriage

Rather than romantic love, or love that is often defined as such, Jay Guercio explains that her love for her partner is different: “I don’t feel that gushy, ‘I’m in love with you, I want to constantly be near you’ kind of romantic love. I feel the love that [one] typically feels for their best friends, times 100,” she told the New York Post.

And the friendship between Jay and Krystle goes way back. The two friends met at Long Island Gay and Lesbian Youth, an LGBTQ center, in 2012, and quickly became firm friends. Last November, the two friends decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. The ceremony took place in close quarters with around 50 guests.

The couple now live together with Eddie, their 16-year-old foster son. “He doesn’t deal with the fighting that happens among romantic partners, and he never accidentally walks in on anything inappropriate,” Jay told the New York Post

New approaches to marriage

In recent years, new approaches to marriage have been gaining ground, breaking with the codes of tradition. Whether for financial reasons, a shared desire to raise kids, or companionship, there are many driving forces contributing to this rise. Meanwhile, the pandemic, and the loneliness suffered by many, has reshaped our social values. — ETX Studio