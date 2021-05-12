Cat in Indonesia goes viral for ‘crying’, mourning death of owner

Tatan has caught the attention of TikTok users after mourning its former owner's death. — Screengrab via TikTok/ptriyunitaa

PETALING JAYA, May 12 — A cat in West Java, Indonesia named Tatan has gone viral for mourning its owner’s death.

In a TikTok video posted by Putri Yunita six days ago, Tatan was seen sleeping on its owner’s bed and even sitting next to her grave.

Putri Yunita, the sister-in-law of the cat’s former owner who uploaded the video told Tribunnews that Tatan had been crying since the day its owner passed away.

“My sister-in-law looked after Tatan for seven years and they both had a very close bond.

“And when she passed away, the cat had been crying as seen by its tears.

“But when I brought Tatan to her grave, it just sat there and stopped crying,” she said.

Putri Yunita added that Tatan never had any eye problems nor sensitive eyes, and that it has always been healthy.

The video on TikTok has been watched by over a million people, liked by over 200,000 people with many saying how they were touched by the bond between the cat and its former owner.

One user also commented and hoped that Tatan would be looked after by other family members.