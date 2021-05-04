British youth helps mom to open OnlyFans account in hopes of getting more pocket money

London-based model Leonardo Hathaway (right) helps his mother Lucene Duarte opened an OnlyFans account in the hopes of getting more pocket money. — Photo via Instagram/ leonardohathaway

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Many would cringe if their parents took sexy selfies and posted them online.

Not for London-based model Leonardo Hathaway, who is not just all for it — he has even helped his mother open an OnlyFans account.

As he had posed nude for men’s magazines in the past, Hathaway said he did not feel awkward when mum Lucene Duarte does saucy Playboy photoshoots or flaunts her body at pageants, the Daily Star reported.

The 19-year-old told the portal that he and Duarte have an incredible relationship between mother and child.

“I have to support her choices, just as she supports mine,” he was quoted as saying, saying he hoped this would mean more pocket money for him.

Daily Mail reported that Duarte was crowned Miss Bum Bum World in 2019 organised at Brazil.

Duarte has a strong following on Instagram, where she shares the odd racy snap with her 941,000 followers.

She had also posed for saucy publications Playboy Portugal and FHM Australia.

OnlyFans is a subscription site that enables content creators to monetise their influence.

The platform allows creators to upload their content behind a paywall, which can be accessed by their fans for a monthly fee and one-off tips.

While known to be popular with sex workers, the site has grown in popularity during the Covid-19 lockdown, and it’s quickly become a source of income for careers like writers, fitness trainers and chefs, who upload images and videos, and interact with their fans via direct messages.