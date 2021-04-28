Italian senior citizen fined twice for breaching curfew to meet prostitutes blames Covid-19 vaccine for increased libido

An Italian senior citizen has been fined RM4,952 for breaching lockdown rules to meet prostitutes. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — An Italian senior citizen has been fined twice for breaching curfew rules to meet prostitutes, blaming his increased libido on his Covid vaccination.

UK’s The Sun reported that the unidentified 85-year-old told police his sex drive had increased following his vaccination last week.

Police said the man was fined a total of €1,000 (RM4,952) in less than an hour following his visit to Eboli, southern Italy where prostitutes used mobile homes to work.

Police spokesman Sigismondo Lettieri said that the man was first stopped in the early hours of the morning after being seen going into the camper van parked close to the beach which is known to be used by prostitutes.

“He was told he was in breach of Covid curfew regulations and fined €500 (RM2,476) and released but he was then stopped less than an hour later further along the road at another camper van used by prostitutes and fined a further €500,” said Lettieri.

After explaining why he was outside despite the curfew, he stunned police when he told them the fine was money well spent.

Under Italian Covid curfew regulations, Italians are to remain at home between 10pm and 5am.

They are exempted if they were out for work or essential business.

Italy’s Health Ministry had reportedly said 17 million people have been vaccinated to date.

The country has almost four million Covid-19 cases with 119,000 deaths.