Make Hari Raya 2021 a memorable affair with these stunning creations by Malaysian fashion designers

Still don’t know what to wear this Raya? Our very own fashion designers have got your covered for the upcoming festivities. ― Pictures from Melinda Looi, Rizman Ruzaini and Khoon Hooi

PETALING JAYA, April 23 ― Malaysian fashion designers have begun rolling out their Hari Raya creations for the upcoming Aidilfitri festivities next month.

Sought-after names such as Nurita Harith and Alia Bastamam have already closed off pre-orders for custom-made creations and Raya deliveries, respectively.

So if you’re looking to make up for last year’s muted celebrations that took place during the first movement control order, be sure to order your outfit early to avoid disappointment.

Here are Malay Mail’s picks of Raya 2021 looks by some of the most sought-after names in Malaysian fashion.

Rizman Ruzaini are giving customers special deals this Raya to mark their 15th anniversary in the business. ― Pictures via Instagram/Rizman Ruzaini

Rizman Ruzaini

Dynamic designer duo Rizman Nordin and Jamil Ruzaini are marking their 15th anniversary in the business with a timeless collection and amazing deals for customers.

For every ready-to-wear item purchased, the designers are not only throwing in a free brooch and tudung but RM50 will be donated to families and individuals in need.

On top of gorgeous baju kurung designs that you can wear for years to come, Rizman Ruzaini have made it a point to make their ready-to-wear sizing more inclusive this year by offering sizes up to 2XL.

Prices start from RM299 to RM429 for ready-to-wear and there’s also a Luxe range from RM899 to RM3,999.

Khoon Hooi pays homage to Malaysian flowers in his beautiful 10-piece collection. ― Pictures via Instagram/Khoon Hooi

Khoon Hooi

Look no further for impeccable tailoring and clashing prints that will brighten up your celebration.

Year after year, Khoon Hooi puts out stunning designs and this year is no different.

The designer who is known for his embroidery work has taken inspiration from nature for his 10-piece made-to-order Raya collection this year.

You’ll find pieces like Kemboja, which features a sheer polka dot tulle long kebaya top with sulam-style yellow lace and Teratai, a light blue lace Nyonya kebaya top paired with a fan-pleated floral brocade skirt.

Prices start from RM3,000 to RM3,800 and will take up to 15 to 20 days for production.

The opulence of Russian architecture is reflected in Datuk Jovian Mandagie’s Lebaran 2021 collection. ― Pictures via Instagram/Jovian Mandagie

Jovian Mandagie

Fans of Datuk Jovian Mandagie’s eponymous label can look forward to a splendid Lebaran collection filled with rich, jewel tones this year.

Jovian’s latest collection Russe is inspired by Russian architecture and many of the pieces are imbued with opulent details featuring lace and beads.

There are 12 designs to choose from and prices start from RM550 to RM600.

Afiq M’s Wrap Kebaya (left) and Aby Kurung are pieces you can continue to wear all year round. ― Pictures via Instagram/Afiq M

Afiq M

If you’re looking for a festive outfit to recycle for the rest of the year, designer Afiq M’s Raya collection is full of unexpected touches and clean lines, making it the best collection yet for all minimalists out there.

Be sure to check Afiq’s Wrap Kebaya paired with a pleated skirt and the gorgeous Aby Kurung that features scalloped edges and two functional front pockets.

All of Afiq M’s Raya designs are made-to-order and measure, email [email protected] for lookbook and pricing.

Mimpikita

Known for taking modest fashion to greater heights, Mimpikita is collaborating with Disney this Hari Raya for a magical collection inspired by the classic animated film Aladdin.

Launched on April 8, the brand is taking fans “somewhere magical and majestic” inspired by Princess Jasmine and Arabian vibes.

The homegrown brand's second collaboration with The Walt Disney Company Malaysia aims to add cheer and joy in these uncertain times.

Mimpikita has also created a children’s collection so mums and daughters can match their outfits.

Prices start from RM199 to RM529.

Perfect for girly girls who cannot get enough of florals in their Raya wardrobe. ― Pictures via Instagram/ PU3

PU3

A burst of florals awaits PU3 devotees this year as the Malaysian brand takes inspiration from nature for its Raya 2021 collection.

Launched in early March, the brand’s Nanala Kurung which features botanical prints in pastel hues and a touch of lace is proving to be popular with customers.

RM10 will be donated to Kechara Soup Kitchen Society for every purchase made from now until May 11 from PU3’s Raya RTW Collection 2021.

Prices start from RM549 to RM689.

There’s something for everyone in Melinda Looi’s 58-piece Raya collection. ― Pictures courtesy of Melinda Looi

Melinda Looi

Acclaimed Malaysian designer Melinda Looi will have you yearning for the nostalgic comforts of your grandparents’ kampung house in her Raya collection which she named Kawan.

The 58-piece collection which includes batik and tile prints is the most extensive we’ve come across.

Looi has injected some fun into the collection, best exemplified by plain cotton tops punctuated with a cute nasi lemak bungkus patch while 3D floral embroidery makes an appearance on the Baju Kebaya Labuh.

Prices start from RM78 to RM2,688.