Oyen launches digital-first pet insurance platform in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Oyen Sdn Bhd has created a digital-first insurance platform — oyen.my, with MSIG Malaysia partnering to underwrite pet insurance policy.

Chief executive officer, Kevin Hoong said the platform allows pet owners to digitally buy and manage medical insurance for their cats and dogs, quickly and conveniently.

“Medical costs for pet care can be surprisingly large, unexpected and unwelcome expense for many owners should their pets get ill or suffer an unfortunate accident.

“We want to lower the barrier to entry and offer a service that could provide pet owners with reassurance and peace of mind during these turbulent times,” he said in a statement, today.

Key features of Oyen’s pet insurance for Malaysia include coverage of up to RM8,000 in vet medical fees, claimable in the event of illness or accidental injury; burial or cremation cost of up to RM1,000; third-party liability coverage of up to RM50,000; and reimbursable visits to registered vet clinics in Malaysia.

Customers can get insurance coverage within minutes and submit their claims online. — Bernama