Short reunion with parents at Kedah-Perlis state borders amidst interstate travel ban leaves young woman in tears (VIDEO)

Discus throw athlete Nur Nadiatul Farisya Muhammad Mahiri reunites with her parents at the Kedah-Perli state border. — Picture via Instagram/Nur Nadiatul Farisya

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A young woman from Kedah stuck in Perlis finally got the chance to reunite with her parents, even if it was only for a short while.

After being denied her inter-state travel application, 20-year-old Nur Nadiatul Farisya Muhammad Mahiri shared a snippet of her reunion on social media at the Kedah-Perlis state border last Friday.

“Ya Allah, how I missed them,” she posted.

“Since I couldn’t go back to Kedah while my mom and dad could not come to Perlis, we decided to meetup at the Kedah-Perlis borders.”

The discus throw athlete currently undergoing her training in Kangar shared that the last time she went back home in Alor Setar was in December last year before the second movement control order.

“I’ve tried to apply for inter-state travel but was denied and the same thing happened to my parents,” she told mStar.

“Especially now that the authorities have tightened the regulations for interstate travel, even to neighbouring states like Kedah and Perlis.

“Inter-state travel is allowed for emergency cases only.”

Even though the reunion lasted for about 30 minutes, Farisya admits that it meant a lot to her and she would cherish every minute of it.

During the meetup, her father initially parked about 100 metres from the border patrol but was then allowed to move closer by the police as there is a parking spot nearby.

“It’s not just me but my mom and dad were also crying.

“Even my grandmother was there as well in the car, waving at me.

“My parents told me to remain patient as there’s always a rainbow after the storm.

“Although, I’m still hoping for an ease up on interstate travel for others to meet up with their family members back home,” Farisya said.

According to Farisya, this is her first Ramadan away from her family.

“Before this, my mom would usually cook my favourite meal whenever I come back home which is sambal sotong and ketam berempah.

“My mom’s cooking is the best.

“So, upon our meeting, I requested her to bring them when we meet at the border.

“I’m grateful to get the chance to taste my mom’s sambal sotong and ketam berempah again,” she said.

Farisya initially shared her short reunion video on social media app TikTok before sharing it on Instagram.