Sharp Malaysia’s virtual convention honours 500 dealers nationwide for braving MCO challenges

(From left) Sharp assistant general manager Heng Tek Hock, finance director Irene Tiew, and deputy managing director Tok Sang Man toasting with Sharp dealers in a virtual ‘yam seng’ session. — Picture courtesy of Sharp

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PETALING JAYA, April 19 — Sharp Electronics Malaysia’s (Sharp) virtual Hybrid Dealer’s Convention last Friday celebrated the resilience of its nearly 500 dealers who have endured tough times under the Covid-19 pandemic.

Early bird gifts, exciting lucky draws, and a top dealer award presentation were set up to reward the hard work shown by Sharp dealers throughout the uncertainty of the movement control order, which kicked off on March 18 last year.

During the event, dealers spoke about some of the challenges they faced including a lack of cash flow, customers not being able to visit outlets to repair their items, and concern from customers over their health when going out to shop in-person.

Many of the dealers tackled these problems by pivoting to e-commerce and devising strategies to provide a level of online customer service that would match the experience of shopping at a physical store.

This attitude helped shape the theme of Sharp’s Hybrid Dealers Convention this year which was “Surging Forward, Empowered For Greatness.”

With 2021 being the Year of the Bull, Sharp aims to encourage its dealers, like brave matadors, to go forward with courage, quick reflexes, and a visionary mindset to tame the challenges of the year ahead.

The virtual event even included a rousing yam seng session with Sharp and its dealers toasting to a prosperous year ahead with a ginseng drink.

The convention also saw the unveiling of new Sharp products for 2021 including the AQUOS Touch TV, SBS Refrigerator, Grill Touch Microwave Oven, and more.

Cocoro Life app to help customers from afar

Grand Audio Product retail sales manager Long Han Ping pictured with Sharp’s new SBS Refrigerator. — Picture courtesy of Sharp

Sharp also took the opportunity to introduce their Cocoro Life app which will provide top-tier customer service with just a few taps on one’s smartphone.

As a way of adapting to the new normal, the app connects customers with an authorised service team member to discuss maintenance, servicing, or repair of their Sharp products without having to leave their home.

Sharp managing director Ting Yang Chung said Cocoro Life is a timely addition to their range of services to keep up with the changes that have come with the pandemic.

“We will also strive to fulfil our main goal of providing a seven-day repair commitment to every customer in Malaysia, and continue to promote new business opportunities for remote and smart working life.

“Cocoro Life will allow distributors and dealers to obtain more business opportunities during this new norm.

“This will be in addition to the existing home appliances business that they are engaged in,” said Ting in a press release.

Sharp managing director Ting Yang Chung (far right) handing over a mock cheque worth RM417,535, collected for frontliners, to Tzu Chi Foundation representatives in Taiwan. — Picture courtesy of Sharp

Sharp’s Hybrid Dealer’s Convention also paid tribute to dealers who collectively raised RM417,535 for the #MalaysiaTabah2021 charity drive organised last year.

The funds were channelled to non-governmental organisation Tzu Chi Foundation to provide aid to frontliners and needy families affected by the devastating consequences of Covid-19.