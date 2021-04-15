Austrian man gets reduced fine for farting in front of police

An Austrian man received a reduced fine for farting in front of police. — Screen capture from YouTube/NYOOZ TV

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — An Austrian man, who was slapped with a £425 (RM2,416) fine for farting in front of police, has managed to get his fine reduced to £85 (RM483) following an appeal.

His argument for the act on June 5, 2020?

That his flatulence is a biological process.

Daily Mail reported that he also claimed that breaking wind should be seen as a right under freedom of expression, even if he had done so deliberately.

The country’s administrative court noted that freedom of expression is not limited to communication and can take other forms, such as noises.

It stated however that the sound or communication must have communicative intent, which, the court said, was not the case with a fart.

The judge decided that wind, though a communication, was a form of expression that transcends the boundaries of decency.

In reducing the fine, the court labelled the man’s actions as ridiculous but ruled the culprit only had average culpability for the fart and noted it was his first offence.

The man was charged with behaving provocatively and uncooperatively during an encounter with police that preceded the incident.

He had stood up from a park bench, looked at the policemen and let go the intestinal wind after asked to confirm his identity.