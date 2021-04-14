Bukit Mertajam MP brings joy to Kelantan man by giving him a motorcycle to ease his food delivery job

This year’s Ramadan will be extra meaningful for Mohamad. —- Photo via Facebook/ Steven Sim Chee Keong

KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — This year’s Ramadan will be extra meaningful for a food delivery man who has been upgraded from using a bicycle to a motorcycle for his delivery rounds thanks to Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Sim gifted the man, identified only as Mohamad, with a new motorcycle after finding out that he has been using a borrowed bicycle for his delivery rounds.

Taking to his Facebook, the DAP lawmaker said Mohamad earns RM500 a month from his day job and was working part-time as a food delivery man to supplement his income.

Hari ini Ramadan pertama. Saya ditemukan dengan seorang rider food panda yang menginsafkan saya tentang nilai sebuah... Posted by Steven Sim Chee Keong 沈志强 on Tuesday, April 13, 2021

“Mohamad does not complain about his predicament but instead was thankful for whatever chances he has.

“After work every day, he would borrow his friend’s bicycle to work as a Foodpanda delivery man,” he shared, adding that Mohamad would work until 11pm.

“Getting RM20 to RM30 a day allows him to eat for several days. Sometimes he would only eat nasi lemak every day just to save on money.”

Sim said Mohamad, 22, had travelled from Kelantan to Penang in search of a better life.

“His family is not rich but places a lot of importance on education.

“He (Mohamad) is an engineering graduate from a polytechnic with excellent results.”

Recently, Sim helped a single mother to get a new home after she and her 10 children were evicted from their house for failing to pay rent.