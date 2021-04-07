Golden retriever in Russia ‘grabs’ reporter's microphone during weather broadcast, becomes social mediat hit (VIDEO)

A golden retriever in Russia interrupted a live telecast by grabbing the microphone of the reporter. ― Screenshot via YouTube

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 ― A golden retriever in Moscow, Russia became a temporary star when it snatched the microphone of a news reporter in the midst of a “live” telecast.

Mir TV weather reporter Nadezhda Serezhkina was about to inform viewers about the arrival of spring in the city when the dark golden-coloured dog snuck up on her and grabbed the equipment.

Shocked by the sudden turn of events, Serezhkina proceeded to give chase before managing to recover the equipment at Sparrow Hills overlooking the Russian capital, UK's Daily Mail reported.

A clip of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

A dog in Russia grabbed the reporter's microphone and ran away during a live broadcast pic.twitter.com/R1T8VZ5Kpt — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) April 2, 2021

Serezhkina had started her broadcast by telling the studio presenter that spring had arrived and the temperature would be hovering between eight and nine degrees Celsius.

“But at this moment the cheeky dog jumps up, knocks the unsuspecting reporter backwards, and makes a grab for her microphone before running off with it,” the portal reported.

Serezhkina was seen running after the dog whilst shouting 'Stop, stop, come here!'

“But the dog continues its escape and viewers on Mir TV ― a channel broadcasting to the countries of the old Soviet Union ― are left to watch in amazement.”

Serezhkina was later seen alongside the dog and trying her best to continue with her report.

“Elina, as I said, the weather is truly perfect, just right for walking your dogs ..That's all from me,” Serezhkina was quoted as saying.