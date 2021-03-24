Lazada partners with Aspirasi for Lazada Wallet microfinancing

Lazada is currently running a promotion — offering RM50 in vouchers to the first 1,000 successful applicants. — Picture by Lazada

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Lazada is partnering with Axiata Digital’s Aspirasi to offer what is basically microfinancing, but for your Lazada Wallet.

Aspirasi is a fintech provider specialising in micro-financing and micro-insurance; its offering, Aspirasi CashNow, is an alternate way to top up your Lazada Wallet.

Anyone aged 18 to 65 is eligible to apply for Aspirasi CashNow, with the caveat that they own an active Lazada Wallet account.

The amount applied can range from RM500 up to a maximum of RM2,500, in RM500 increments only.

Aspirasi stated that the financing is Shariah-compliant with a low profit rate, with funds credited into the Wallet within 48 hours, and offers six-, nine- and 12-month repayment terms.

A complimentary micro-insurance coverage is also added onto the product that covers accidental death, permanent disability and online bill protection.

Lazada is also promoting the scheme by offering RM50 worth of vouchers to the first 1,000 successful applicants.

This isn’t Lazada’s first time working with Aspirasi, having previously collaborated on financing support for micro-enterprises and SME merchants using Lazada’s eCommerce platform.

Further details can be found on https://aspirasi.co/pasar/cashnow-lazada.